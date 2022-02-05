30 mins ago

HELLO AND WELCOME to today’s liveblog, the first game of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship. Ireland face Wales under a weight of expectation in the aftermath of eight successive wins, including a standout performance in November against New Zealand.

In this context, it’s worth reminding ourselves that the Welsh are the defending champions. You wouldn’t think that looking at the bookmakers’ odds.

“There is an obvious reason for that,” Wayne Pivac, the Welsh coach, said. “Most of the team that won that competition won’t be in Dublin. Where we are with the bookies, I think we were probably in the same position last year. Everything to gain, nothing to lose.”

No Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric, George North or Taulupe Faletau — that equates to no hope, right?

Well, perhaps we should remind ourselves that Wales beat Australia in the autumn with 13 of the side who will face Ireland today.

Writing them off has become an annual event for nearly 20 years now. But since 2005, they have won four grand slams to Ireland’s two. Plus they have reached two World Cup semi-finals in that timeframe.

Louis Rees-Zammit and Taine Basham are superb additions to their team. But so is Mack Hansen to the Ireland side. Andy Farrell’s blend of youth and experience – the rugby version of Benjamin Button at out half, the young hookers, Kelleher and Sheehan, the formidable front row of Porter, Kelleher and Furlong, augurs well.

Key to the Welsh win in Cardiff last year was the sending off of Peter O’Mahony. Red cards also helped their cause against Scotland last spring and against the Wallabies in the autumn. Ireland need to keep their cool. On a freezing day in Dublin 4, that shouldn’t be too difficult.