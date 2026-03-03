Farrell set to make handful of changes for Ireland's clash with Wales

ANDY FARRELL IS SET to make a handful of changes to his Ireland team to face Wales in the Six Nations in Dublin on Friday night.

The Ireland head coach is keen for his men to build on their record-breaking hammering of England two weekends ago as they now target a Triple Crown, so a good degree of continuity is expected.

However, Farrell looks set to mix things up somewhat in his forward pack, with experienced back row Jack Conan fit again after illness kept him out of the win in Twickenham.

Ulster’s Nick Timoney is also pushing for a starting chance after three impressive performances off the Irish bench so far in this championship.

That may mean Timoney joins the returning Conan and captain Caelan Doris in a refreshed starting Irish back row, although Josh van der Flier has also remained in contention, having been at number seven against England.

Tadhg Beirne, who was at blindside flanker in London, could shift into the Irish second row alongside James Ryan, which might mean Joe McCarthy being used as an impact replacement on Friday night.

Advertisement

Farrell may also be forced into a change at loosehead prop with Jeremy Loughman believed to be struggling with an injury this week.

Munster’s Loughman has started at loosehead in all three games so far, with Andrew Porter, Paddy McCarthy, and Jack Boyle ruled out of the Six Nations due to injuries.

But Farrell may now have to contend with another injury at loosehead if Loughman is ruled out, meaning that Tom O’Toole is in line for his first senior Test start in the number one jersey.

Ulster tighthead O’Toole has been asked to cover loosehead by Ireland in recent seasons, and was used off the bench there in their last two games against Italy and England, impressing on both occasions.

If O’Toole does come into the starting XV, there might be a chance for Michael Milne to return to the matchday 23 after making a try-scoring Six Nations debut off the bench against France before he missed out on selection for the Italy and England games.

The other possible change in the Irish pack could come at hooker, where Dan Sheehan has started all three games so far.

Rónan Kelleher has brought strong impact as a replacement for Ireland in this championship, and Farrell could reward that form by rotating Kelleher into the number two shirt against the Welsh. Tadhg Furlong is in line to continue at tighthead prop.

Meanwhile, there will definitely be one enforced change to the Irish backline, with James Lowe’s Six Nations over due to the groin injury he suffered against England.

Tommy O’Brien, who excelled off the bench for Lowe in that game, has been the favourite to come into the number 11 jersey and combine again with fullback Jamie Osborne and right wing Robert Baloucoune.

However, Jacob Stockdale is also thought to have pushed strongly for a return to the starting XV on the left wing, where he played in the Six Nations opener against France before dropping out of the 23 for the last two games.

Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose are likely to continue as the midfield pairing, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Crowley are expected to guide the team from the halfback slots again.

Farrell has had to decide between the 6/2 bench split he went with for Ireland’s opening two games and the 5/3 split he preferred for the England clash.

Uncapped Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak has been vying for a place on the Irish bench, so Farrell could hand him a debut from among the Irish replacements.

Munster centre Tom Farrell is another player who has been pushing for inclusion in the matchday squad, having been unused in this championship so far, while Bundee Aki is back in the wider Six Nations squad after suspension.

Ireland are due to officially name their matchday 23 at 2pm on Wednesday.