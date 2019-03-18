This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Schmidt's Ireland drop below Wales in latest World Rugby rankings

Warren Gatland’s Grand Slam winners are now the highest-ranked northern hemisphere nation.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 18 Mar 2019, 8:11 PM
1 hour ago 5,110 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4549170

WALES HAVE OVERTAKEN Ireland into second place in the latest World Rugby rankings following their Grand Slam victory in Cardiff on Saturday.

Warren Gatland’s side extended their winning run to 14 Tests with an emphatic defeat of Ireland at the Principality Stadium, handing them a third Grand Slam under the Kiwi.

Hadleigh Parkes celebrates scoring a try with Jonathan Davies Ireland drop down to third after a mixed Six Nations campaign. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

The win also moves Wales behind the All Blacks in the latest standings, with Ireland dropping down to third having hit a highest-ever world ranking points total last November.

There were no other movements in the top 10 following the conclusion of the championship, with England and Scotland remaining in fourth and seventh respectively after their dramatic 38-38 draw at Twickenham.

France currently sit in eighth and Conor O’Shea’s Italy in 14th.

Screen Shot 2019-03-18 at 20.08.42 Source: World Rugby

COMMENTS (4)

