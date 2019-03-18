Schmidt's Ireland drop below Wales in latest World Rugby rankings

WALES HAVE OVERTAKEN Ireland into second place in the latest World Rugby rankings following their Grand Slam victory in Cardiff on Saturday.

Warren Gatland’s side extended their winning run to 14 Tests with an emphatic defeat of Ireland at the Principality Stadium, handing them a third Grand Slam under the Kiwi.

Ireland drop down to third after a mixed Six Nations campaign. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

The win also moves Wales behind the All Blacks in the latest standings, with Ireland dropping down to third having hit a highest-ever world ranking points total last November.

There were no other movements in the top 10 following the conclusion of the championship, with England and Scotland remaining in fourth and seventh respectively after their dramatic 38-38 draw at Twickenham.

France currently sit in eighth and Conor O’Shea’s Italy in 14th.

Source: World Rugby

