Ireland will be without two of their full-backs from last night for crunch Denmark clash

Derrick Williams pictured playing in last night's match with New Zealand.

DERRICK WILLIAMS HAS been ruled out of Monday’s Ireland-Denmark Euro 2020 qualifier.

The Blackburn defender, who scored Ireland’s equaliser in the 3-1 win over New Zealand, picked up a calf strain during the game and has returned to his club for treatment.

“Derrick felt his calf in the second half of the game and our medical team have assessed him today,” Mick McCarthy told FAI TV.

“He will go back to his club now and we wish him well. He was one of our best players on Thursday night and deserved his goal.”

Meanwhile, it’s also been confirmed that Celtic youngster Lee O’Connor will link up with Ireland U21s for their match on Tuesday against Sweden, after impressing on his senior debut last night.

“Lee had a really good debut, I was impressed with him and I’ve told him to be very proud of how he played,” McCarthy said.

The FAI’s update would also appear to confirm that Tottenham’s Troy Parrott will remain with the senior side for the Denmark match, rather than following O’Connor to the 21s.

The Irish players who didn’t feature against New Zealand last night trained at the FAI National Training Centre this afternoon, while those that featured underwent a recovery session.

McCarthy confirmed he has no plans to add to his 25-man squad, while he said the group would be watching Denmark’s Group D match with Gibraltar over dinner this evening.

