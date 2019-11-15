This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland will be without two of their full-backs from last night for crunch Denmark clash

Derrick Williams has been ruled out due to injury, while it’s been confirmed that Lee O’Connor is returning to the U21s.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 15 Nov 2019, 2:09 PM
55 minutes ago 2,224 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4893254
Derrick Williams pictured playing in last night's match with New Zealand.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Derrick Williams pictured playing in last night's match with New Zealand.
DERRICK WILLIAMS HAS been ruled out of Monday’s Ireland-Denmark Euro 2020 qualifier.

The Blackburn defender, who scored Ireland’s equaliser in the 3-1 win over New Zealand, picked up a calf strain during the game and has returned to his club for treatment.

“Derrick felt his calf in the second half of the game and our medical team have assessed him today,” Mick McCarthy told FAI TV.

“He will go back to his club now and we wish him well. He was one of our best players on Thursday night and deserved his goal.”

Meanwhile, it’s also been confirmed that Celtic youngster Lee O’Connor will link up with Ireland U21s for their match on Tuesday against Sweden, after impressing on his senior debut last night.

“Lee had a really good debut, I was impressed with him and I’ve told him to be very proud of how he played,” McCarthy said.

The FAI’s update would also appear to confirm that Tottenham’s Troy Parrott will remain with the senior side for the Denmark match, rather than following O’Connor to the 21s.

The Irish players who didn’t feature against New Zealand last night trained at the FAI National Training Centre this afternoon, while those that featured underwent a recovery session.

McCarthy confirmed he has no plans to add to his 25-man squad, while he said the group would be watching Denmark’s Group D match with Gibraltar over dinner this evening.

Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

