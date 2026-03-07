Boost for Ireland as midfielder Will Smallbone returns after almost five months out

WILL SMALLBONE MADE a timely return to action today after almost five months out with a hamstring injury.

Just over a couple of weeks away from the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play-off with Czechia in Prague, the midfielder came off the bench for the final 10 minutes of Millwall’s 3-1 win over Hull City.

The victory moves the London club into third place and keeps them in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement

John Egan was an unused substitute for Hull in that defeat, while a trio of Irish internationals were involved for Bristol City in their 2-0 loss at home to Premier League-bound Coventry City.

Jason Knight captained Bristol and lasted the full 90 minutes, while teammates Mark Sykes and Sinclair Armstrong were substituted on 62 minutes. With Evan Ferguson now confirmed to miss the play-off and Adam Idah still not back from his hamstring problem at Swansea City, Armstrong could now be in the mix to earn a call up from international boss Heimir Hallgrímsson.

He would have been boosted to see Conor Coventry start in Charlton Athletic’s 1-0 win over Birmingham City while there was disappointment for promotion-chasing Ipswich Town as they dropped points against relegation-threatened Leicester City.

Dara O’Shea skippered the Tractor Boys and Jack Taylor had to make do with a five-minute cameo off the bench.

In the game between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane, Jayson Molumby wore the captain’s armband for the Baggies as they earned a precious point towards safety.

Chiedozie Ogbene was again left out of Blades’ squad despite only three of the club’s on-loan players being included.

In League One, Ireland striker Johnny Kenny was subbed on 81 minutes before Bolton Wanderers completed an astonishing three-goal comeback to beat Wycombe Wanderers 3-2.

Lincoln City triumphed in the top-of-the-table clash with Cardiff City to leapfrog Brian Barry-Murphy’s side, although Dubliner Jack Moylan had to sit the game out for Lincoln with a knock.

Veteran striker David McGoldrick also notched another goal and assist in a 2-1 win for Conor Hourihane’s Barnsley over Exeter City.