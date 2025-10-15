Brosnan ruled out as Finn and Ziu return to Ireland squad for Belgium playoff

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND head coach Carla Ward has named a 24-player squad for the upcoming Nations League promotion/relegation playoff against Belgium.

Courtney Brosnan is ruled out with a knee injury, having missed Everton’s last four games.

Her absence is a major blow. Brosnan is Ireland’s long-time first-choice goalkeeper: she has missed just one of their last 42 games, owing to suspension. Grace Moloney got the nod for last October’s 6-0 Euro 2025 playoff semi-final first leg against Georgia.

Promising young ‘keeper Katie Keane is called up, following her recent move to WSL side Leicester City and emergency loan spell at Sheffield United.

Midfield duo Jamie Finn and Jess Ziu return to the squad for the first time since February and July 2024 respectively, having recovered from ACL injuries.

Megan Connolly (foot), Lily Agg (knee) and Leanne Kiernan (foot) are also ruled out through injury, while Megan Campbell announced her retirement from football yesterday after 57 caps.

Shamrock Rovers defender Maria Reynolds and Athlone Town forward Kelly Brady are due to train with the squad after impressive seasons in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division.

Anna Patten is selected, but will miss the first leg through suspension.

Ireland assistant head coach Alan Mahon is due to speak to the media this afternoon, with Ward absent due to a family emergency.

Ireland welcome Belgium to Aviva Stadium next Friday, 24 October, before the return leg in Leuven the following Tuesday. The sides go head to head for a place in League A, which could aid the quest to qualify for the 2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Sunderland), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Katie Keane (Leicester City)

Defenders: Heather Payne (Leicester City), Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United), Jessie Stapleton (Nottingham Forest – on loan), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (Crystal Palace), Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Izzy Atkinson (Sunderland)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Ruesha Littlejohn (Crystal Palace), Jamie Finn (Sunderland), Tyler Toland (Durham), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Jess Ziu (Bristol City – on loan), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United), Saoirse Noonan (Celtic).

Uefa Nations League A/B promotion/relegation play-off

First Leg

Ireland v Belgium

Friday, 24 October

Aviva Stadium

KO 7pm

Live on RTÉ2 / RTÉ Player

Second Leg

Belgium v Ireland

Tuesday, 28 October

Den Dreef, Leuven

KO 7.30pm (Irish Time)

Live on RTÉ2 / RTÉ Player.