Ireland WNT to play behind-closed-doors friendly against Hungary next month

CARLA WARD’S IRELAND will play a behind-closed-doors friendly against Hungary as part of a warm-weather training camp in Spain next month.

The sides will meet at the Marbella Football Centre on Saturday 29 November (11.30am Irish time) but the game will not be open to the general public.

Fresh from sealing promotion to League A of the Nations League — and an all-important play-off for the 2027 Fifa World Cup — Ward will reconvene her squad during the November international window.

“It’s important to use every opportunity that we can to work with the players as we continue towards our goal of qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup and this camp gives us that extra time with the squad,” Ward said.

Advertisement

“The plan was always to have a training camp outside of the country for this international window but adding in an international friendly with Hungary is a bonus as that will provide us with a chance to test ourselves against a good team.”