Ireland's World Cup qualification campaign to start - and finish - with France clashes

CARLA WARD’S IRELAND will kick off their 2027 World Cup qualification campaign at home to France on 3 March next year.

The Group A2 schedule is bookended by clashes with the top-seeded Les Bleues, with Ireland set to travel to France in the final round of matches on 9 June.

Venues have yet to be confirmed for the six-match group phase, which takes place across three windows in March, April and June 2026.

After hosting world number six France in the opening match, Ireland’s schedule hardly gets any easier with a trip to the Netherlands — ranked 11th — four days later.

Advertisement

Although Ireland are guaranteed a World Cup play-off place irrespective of their performance in the group phase, there are seeding advantages for finishing second or third, which lends April’s away-and-home double-header with Poland — ranked 26th, just one place above Ireland — on 14 and 18 April a vital importance.

The Netherlands then visit Dublin on 5 June before the group phase concludes in France on 9 June.

2027 Fifa Women’s World Cup Qualifiers