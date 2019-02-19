This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Molloy an injury concern for Ireland Women but Peat set for return

The Leinster loosehead has missed the opening two rounds of the Six Nations.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 383 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4500707

IRELAND WOMEN HAVE welcomed loosehead prop Lindsay Peat back from injury ahead of Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Parma.

The Leinster front row missed the opening two rounds of the championship with a shoulder/neck issue but is now fully fit again and available for selection for the trip to Italy.

Lindsay Peat Peat is available for selection again. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Connacht’s Laura Feely started the games against England and Scotland in Peat’s absence, with Linda Djougang providing back-up from the bench, but Peat is pushing for a return against Italy on Saturday evening.

“It’s been a difficult three or four weeks for her because all Lindsay wants to do is play,” said Ireland assistant coach Jeff Carter. “We’re gradually trying to introduce her back into it, so we’re hoping to have her available.”

Ireland have a “slight concern” over influential openside flanker Claire Molloy, who suffered a quad injury in the win against Scotland two weekends ago, although it is expected that she will come through and be available in Parma.

“She should be fine,” said Carter. “She pulled her quad a little bit against Scotland but she should be ok. She’s as tough as nails.”

Several of the Ireland Women’s 7s squad have been back in training with the 15s group this week, although a 7s development trip to Madrid this weekend means some of them will be missing again for the visit to Italy.

Carter said the Ireland coaching staff have full confidence in the players available to them, however, as they look to maintain winning ways after their success in Scotland last time out.

Jeff Carter Ireland assistant coach Jeff Carter. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“We were very disappointed against England,” said Carter of the championship so far. “We felt we didn’t perform to our standards. We had done a good bit of homework, we had been training quite well and we just felt physically we were blown out of it a little bit.

“I wouldn’t even use them being together for the last month, professional and whatever, as an excuse.

“When they’re able to bring back in the quality of Emily Scarratt and Sarah Bern, these girls who didn’t play against us in November, we knew it was going to be tough.

“But we had an extra day in Scotland, which was fantastic. There was a real sense of togetherness there; we trained three times, which is great for us. They bounced back and really showed a great energy, driven by Ciara Griffin and the girls.”

