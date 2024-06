IRELAND HAVE SECURED more track success at the European Championships in Rome tonight, with the women’s 4x400m relay team winning silver at the Stadio Olimpico.

The team of Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke, Phil Healy and Sharlene Mawdsley recorded a new national record time of 3:22.71, but were pipped by the Dutch team of Lieke Klaver, Cathelijn Peeters, Lisanne de Witte and Femke Bol to gold.

Advertisement

More to follow…