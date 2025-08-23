Ireland continue winning run to top table at T20 World Cup European Qualifier event

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S cricket team continued their winning run at the T20 World Cup European Qualifier event with a 63-run victory over Italy in Rotterdam today.

Arlene Kelly delivered a Player of the Match-winning 3-7 from 4 overs to rip through the middle order and keep Ireland at the top of the table.

Ireland were put into bat first and started in a patchy fashion after overnight rain led to slower conditions than on previous days.

Amy Hunter (10) flared briefly before being caught looking to take on the bowlers, but Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast steadied the ship with a 36-run stand in 30 balls.

Prendergast (23) looked the more aggressive striking four boundaries – mainly down the ground, while Lewis (42) continued on her great recent form after knocks of 29* and 66* in the first two matches of this tournament.

At 110-4 with five overs to go, Rebecca Stokell (38*) and Laura Delany (28*) sought to pile the runs on, the pair took 56 runs from the final five overs and Ireland eventually finished on 166-4 – a score considered around par for this ground.

Seeking early wickets to assert pressure on the Italians, Prendergast struck in the first over removing opener Dilaisha Nanayakkara’s middle stump.

The Italian batters struggled to deal with the disciplined Irish attack. Chloe Piparo (29) and Annie Wikman (29) put on a 50-run stand for the 4th wicket, however outside of this partnership, the Irish quality ensured the Girls in Green looked comfortable in defending their total.

Ireland will face Germany in their next game tomorrow.