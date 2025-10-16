Women's Premier Division set for boost with second European spot on the line next season

TEAMS IN THE League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division are set to compete for two European places next season.

In a historic first for the league, next season’s league champions and runners-up are now both set to qualify for the 2027/28 European competitions.

The elimination of Belarusian outfit Minsk FC from the Uefa Women’s Europa Cup this afternoon leaves Ireland safe in the qualifying rankings.

As per Shelbourne backroom team member Kev Doyle, aka Red Stats on X, Ireland sit 21st in the 24 qualifying spots, with just three active countries below. Regardless of the progression of SFK 2000 Sarajevo (Bosnia), Ferencvarosi (Hungary) and GKS Katowice (Poland), Ireland cannot drop below 24th.

After securing back-t0-back league titles, Athlone Town will be the league’s sole European representatives once again in 2026/27, pending approval of club licensing, with two teams then set to compete in 2027/28.

Athlone represented Ireland on the European stage this year, becoming first Irish team since Raheny United in 2014/15 to progress from the first qualifying round of the Champions League.

They were knocked out by Icelandic heavyweights Breiðablik, but secured their progression to the first qualifying round of the Europa Cup. There, they were defeated 6-0 on aggregate by Glasgow City. Glasgow have since qualified for the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Emma Donohue has stepped down from the Peamount United management team. Donohue and Gary Seery led Peas this season, but the former player is departing.

“After 21 years of service to Peamount United, Emma Donohoe has decided she will be taking a well-earned break from football,” the club announced on X last night.

“From being involved as a player, coach and manager at the club, Emma has left a lasting mark on a huge number of people over the years and we are incredibly grateful for everything that she has done.

“Thank you for the unforgettable memories and unwavering loyalty, Emma.”