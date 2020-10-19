Canterbury and IRFU launch new Ireland women's home jersey ahead of Six Nations conclusion

The jersey will be available to purchase in Elvery's stores or on the IRFU and Canterbury's official websites.

The jersey will be available to purchase in Elvery's stores or on the IRFU and Canterbury's official websites.

CANTERBURY AND THE IRFU have launched Ireland’s new women’s home jersey ahead of the 2020/21 season, with Adam Griggs’ side set to wear it for the first time when they line out against Italy in their rescheduled Six Nations clash with Italy at Energia Park (kick-off 6:30pm).

The jersey can be purchased from today, Monday 19 October, in Elvery’s stores nationwide, at IrishRugby.ie and at Canterbury.com. It’s the first time that supporters can buy a replica version of the women’s jersey in a non-World Cup year.

It is available in pro-fit replica, training and junior ranges.

IRFU commercial director Padraig Power said:

The IRFU is delighted that Canterbury has made this range of women’s kit available to supporters. We are very optimistic that this will have a really positive impact on the visibility of the women’s game.

The 2020/21 Ireland women's home jersey.

“The players and backroom team are all very excited to get back to International rugby and to represent their country in the last two games of this crucial Women’s Six Nations campaign”, Power added, “and they are really looking forward to wearing the new jersey.”