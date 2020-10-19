BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Monday 19 October 2020
Advertisement

Canterbury and IRFU launch new Ireland women's home jersey ahead of Six Nations conclusion

It’s the first time that supporters can buy a replica version of the women’s jersey in a non-World Cup year.

By The42 Team Monday 19 Oct 2020, 12:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,368 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5237430
The jersey will be available to purchase in Elvery's stores or on the IRFU and Canterbury's official websites.
The jersey will be available to purchase in Elvery's stores or on the IRFU and Canterbury's official websites.
The jersey will be available to purchase in Elvery's stores or on the IRFU and Canterbury's official websites.

CANTERBURY AND THE IRFU have launched Ireland’s new women’s home jersey ahead of the 2020/21 season, with Adam Griggs’ side set to wear it for the first time when they line out against Italy in their rescheduled Six Nations clash with Italy at Energia Park (kick-off 6:30pm).

The jersey can be purchased from today, Monday 19 October, in Elvery’s stores nationwide, at IrishRugby.ie and at Canterbury.com. It’s the first time that supporters can buy a replica version of the women’s jersey in a non-World Cup year.

It is available in pro-fit replica, training and junior ranges.

irlwomjers

IRFU commercial director Padraig Power said:

The IRFU is delighted that Canterbury has made this range of women’s kit available to supporters. We are very optimistic that this will have a really positive impact on the visibility of the women’s game.

irlwomjers2 The 2020/21 Ireland women's home jersey.

“The players and backroom team are all very excited to get back to International rugby and to represent their country in the last two games of this crucial Women’s Six Nations campaign”, Power added, “and they are really looking forward to wearing the new jersey.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie