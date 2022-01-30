Ireland Women's Sevens side narrowly lose World Series final to Australia

The Ireland team with their silver medals.

The Ireland team with their silver medals.

IRELAND’S WOMEN’S TEAM fell to a heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Cup final today.

Aidan McNulty’s side lost 17-12 to Australia bringing an end to a tournament that saw Ireland enjoy wins over Poland, Brazil, Russia, Canada and England.

Advertisement

Tries from Béibhinn Parsons and Stacey Flood fired Ireland into a 12-0 lead, but the Aussies took their third title of the season after finishes from Faith Nathan (2) and Dominique du Toit.

Ireland sealed a place in their their first ever World Series decider after a thrilling 29-0 semi-final defeat of England earlier in the day.

The team captained Lucy Mulhall and led by the tournament’s top scorer Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe now sit fifth in the World Series standings.

Meanwhile, the men’s team lost their semi-final to South Africa 26-0 and finished in fourth place.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

They faced Argentina in a bid for a bronze medal, but lost by 19-12.