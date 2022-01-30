Ireland Women's Sevens side narrowly lose World Series final to Australia

IRELAND’S WOMEN’S TEAM fell to a heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Cup final today.
Aidan McNulty’s side lost 17-12 to Australia bringing an end to a tournament that saw Ireland enjoy wins over Poland, Brazil, Russia, Canada and England.
Tries from Béibhinn Parsons and Stacey Flood fired Ireland into a 12-0 lead, but the Aussies took their third title of the season after finishes from Faith Nathan (2) and Dominique du Toit.
Ireland sealed a place in their their first ever World Series decider after a thrilling 29-0 semi-final defeat of England earlier in the day.
The team captained Lucy Mulhall and led by the tournament’s top scorer Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe now sit fifth in the World Series standings.
Meanwhile, the men’s team lost their semi-final to South Africa 26-0 and finished in fourth place.
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
They faced Argentina in a bid for a bronze medal, but lost by 19-12.
COMMENTS (5)