Dublin: 6°C Sunday 30 January 2022
Ireland Women's Sevens side narrowly lose World Series final to Australia

The Irish side picked up silver medals after a historic performance in Seville.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Jan 2022, 9:57 PM
50 minutes ago
The Ireland team with their silver medals.
Image: Ireland Rugby
The Ireland team with their silver medals.
The Ireland team with their silver medals.
Image: Ireland Rugby

IRELAND’S WOMEN’S TEAM fell to a heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series Cup final today.

Aidan McNulty’s side lost 17-12 to Australia bringing an end to a tournament that saw Ireland enjoy wins over Poland, Brazil, Russia, Canada and England.

Tries from Béibhinn Parsons and Stacey Flood fired Ireland into a 12-0 lead, but the Aussies took their third title of the season after finishes from Faith Nathan (2) and Dominique du Toit.

Ireland sealed a place in their their first ever World Series decider after a thrilling 29-0 semi-final defeat of England earlier in the day.

The team captained Lucy Mulhall and led by the tournament’s top scorer Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe now sit fifth in the World Series standings.

Meanwhile, the men’s team lost their semi-final to South Africa 26-0 and finished in fourth place.

They faced Argentina in a bid for a bronze medal, but lost by 19-12.

The42 Team

