Ireland set to play rearranged Women's Rugby World Cup qualifiers in September

IRELAND WILL TRAVEL to Italy next month for the rearranged European qualification tournament for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Italy will stage the games and the host country will compete with Ireland, Spain and Scotland on 13, 19 and 25 September. The fixtures will be held at the home of Zebre Rugby with the teams playing in a round-robin format.

The winner of the RWC Europe Qualifier will secure a place in Group B at the Rugby World Cup 2021, which takes place in New Zealand from 8 October-12 November in 2022. It was postponed this year due to the Covid pandemic.

The runner-up will progress to the final qualification tournament. Nine teams have already booked their spot for Rugby World Cup 2021.

The full match schedule and details for the Europe Qualifier will be announced at a later stage.

Get exclusive

rugby analysis Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!