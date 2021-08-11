Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland set to play rearranged Women's Rugby World Cup qualifiers in September

The fixtures will be held at the home of Zebre Rugby in Italy.

By The42 Team Wednesday 11 Aug 2021
The Ireland women's rugby team earlier this season.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND WILL TRAVEL to Italy next month for the rearranged European qualification tournament for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Italy will stage the games and the host country will compete with Ireland, Spain and Scotland on 13, 19 and 25 September. The fixtures will be held at the home of Zebre Rugby with the teams playing in a round-robin format.

The winner of the RWC Europe Qualifier will secure a place in Group B at the Rugby World Cup 2021, which takes place in New Zealand from 8 October-12 November in 2022. It was postponed this year due to the Covid pandemic.

The runner-up will progress to the final qualification tournament. Nine teams have already booked their spot for Rugby World Cup 2021.

The full match schedule and details for the Europe Qualifier will be announced at a later stage.

