IRFU confirm Women's World Cup warm-up matches for Cork and Belfast

IRELAND WILL FINE-TUNE their preparations for the Women’s Rugby World Cup with two warm-up matches in Cork and Belfast in early August.

Scott Bemand’s side will host Six Nations rivals Scotland in Musgrave Park on Saturday 2 August, before travelling north to welcome Canada to Ravenhill on Saturday 9 August.

Bemand is set to pick an extended training squad when World Cup preparations ramp up in June, with all eyes on Ireland’s pool opener against Japan on 24 August.

“Our pre-season block that will run throughout June and July in Dublin will be designed to test and prepare the extended squad, ensuring we are in the best possible shape for the tournament ahead, and getting the opportunity for valuable match minutes and exposure is vitally important,” he said.

Advertisement

Kick-off times for both games, as well as broadcast and ticket details, will be confirmed in due course.

The IRFU also confirmed the return of the Women’s Interprovincial Championship over four consecutive weekends in August, beginning on Sunday 10 August with Leinster v Ulster and Munster v Connacht, and finishing with the finals at Energia Park, Donnybrook, on Saturday 30 August.