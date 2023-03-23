Teenage prop McGrath given Ireland debut in Six Nations opener

ULSTER TEENAGER SADHBH McGrath will make her international debut in Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations opener against Wales on Saturday [KO: 2.15pm, RTÉ2].

The 18-year-old prop is selected in the front-row having impressed during the recent Celtic Challenge competition.

Her potential replacement prop, Niamh O’Dowd, is also in line for her debut cap off the bench.

Advertisement

In the backline, there are first Six Nations appearances for Méabh Deely, Aoife Dalton, and Natasja Behan, who all made their debuts during last summer’s historic tour of Japan.

Aoife Doyle joins Deely and Behan in the back three, with Dalton alongside the more experienced Enya Breen in the midfield.

Munster out-half Nicole Cronin and Leinster nine Molly Scuffil-McCabe are named as half-backs.

McGrath packs down alongside Neve Jones and Linda Djougang, with captain Nichola Fryday and Sam Monaghan in the second row.

Dorothy Wall, Maeve Óg O’Leary, and Brittany Hogan are selected in the back row.

Head coach Greg McWilliams has opted for a six-two split of forwards and backs on the bench, with the uncapped O’Dowd, Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, Christy Haney, Jo Brown, Grace Moore, and Hannah O’Connor joined by backline reinforcements in Dannah O’Brien and Vicky Irwin.

Ireland

15. Méabh Deely

14. Aoife Doyle

13. Aoife Dalton

12. Enya Breen

11. Natasja Behan

10. Nicole Cronin

9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe

1. Sadhbh McGrath

2. Neve Jones

3. Linda Djougang

4. Nichola Fryday (captain)

5. Sam Monaghan

6. Dorothy Wall

7. Maeve Óg O’Leary

8. Brittany Hogan

Replacements: