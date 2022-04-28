Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 28 April 2022
Monaghan returns and debut for Irwin at fullback as Ireland's team to face Scotland is named

Greg McWilliams’ side end this year’s campaign at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday night.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Apr 2022, 1:31 PM
Sam Monaghan was player of the match in the win over Italy.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND’S TEAM TO play their final Women’s Six Nations match of the 2022 campaign has been announced. 

Greg McWilliams’ side meet Scotland at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday (kick off 8pm, live on RTÉ2 and BBC Two Northern Ireland). 

Ireland will be aiming to add to their solitary win of the tournament – over Italy – against a Scottish team who have been beaten in all four of their matches. 

Sam Monaghan returns to the second row after recovering from a calf problem that kept her out of the loss to England.

There’s a debut for 24-year-old Vicky Irwin – of Sale Sharks and Ulster – at fullback, with Eimear Considine picking up a knee injury last weekend. 

Nicole Cronin also misses out through injury, and is replaced at out-half by Nikki Caughey for her first appearance of this year’s championship.

“A couple of injuries have forced us to make minor changes this week, but overall we are very pleased with the dynamic of the team and we’re excited to get to work on Saturday,” McWilliams said.

“It will be a special moment for us all to have a big home crowd behind us at Kingspan Stadium, but for Neve, Kathryn and Vicky it will be particularly special to play in Belfast.

We have received huge support in Dublin and Cork so far in this Six Nations and it’s a massive boost for the whole group to have so many people – young and old – behind us as we embark on our journey together.

“We have learned a lot about ourselves over the last six weeks and we hope to produce a strong performance to finish the Six Nations the way we want this Saturday. It promises to be another great occasion and we can’t wait to see so many of you in Belfast.”

Ireland team v Scotland 

15. Vicky Irwin
14. Aoife Doyle  
13. Sene Naoupu 
12. Enya Breen 
11. Molly Scuffil-McCabe 
10. Nikki Caughey 
9. Kathryn Dane 

1. Linda Djougang
2. Neve Jones
3. Christy Haney
4. Nichola Fryday 
5. Sam Monaghan
6. Dorothy Wall 
7. Edel McMahon 
8. Hannah O’Connor

Replacements:

16. Emma Hooban 
17. Chloe Pearse 
18. Katie O’Dwyer 
19. Aoife McDermott 
20. Grace Moore 
21. Maeve Og O’Leary 
22. Ailsa Hughes 
23. Michelle Claffey 

