Ireland players 'deeply sorry' but celebrations were filled with joy, not malice

COULD THERE HAVE been a more joyous place on planet earth than the Republic of Ireland dressing room late last night.

World Cup qualification secured, Vera Pauw’s players celebrated in a haze of euphoria and disbelief.

They spoke eloquently in post-match interviews, goal scorer Amber Barrett somehow summoning the composure and eloquence to pay tribute to the “10 beautiful souls” who died in the Creeslough tragedy in her native Donegal.

The funerals for some who perished began earlier in the afternoon of the play-off with Scotland, they have continued today and will do so into the week.

Barrett’s goal might just have provided even a second of relief from the grief.

Smiles and happiness and an ability to forget. Even for just a second.

Unimaginable anguish has engulfed that community, but so too a spirit that has shown the beauty and strength of places like that throughout the island.

It’s what made the sight of those Ireland players draped in a Dún na nGall flag on the pitch at Hampden Park all the more poignant.

A team and group of people with compassion, their eyes open to the world and an understanding of the pain one of their own was feeling having spoken about her deep ties to the area.

Vera Pauw speak to the media. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Not just Barrett, but also Ciara Grant and Roma McLaughlin.

The pictures and videos and first-hand accounts from those in Hampden Park speak to the incredible outpouring emotion at what had been achieved.

So, when they did return to their dressing room for more intimate moments of celebration, their music only added to the euphoria.

Celtic Symphony by the Wolfe Tones is not a song to be ashamed of, it certainly is not one that should have resulted in Chloe Mustaki being hauled in front of Sky Sports News and asked whether further education was required on their part as a result of the line “ooh, ah, up the Ra.”

Some within the FAI were – understandably – fuming at her treatment by the broadcaster and the nature of the questioning even after an effusive apology had been forthcoming.

Until that point no one could have argued with how the FAI had managed the situation. They dealt with it head on, accepting that singing the line purporting to support the IRA was not appropriate.

Pauw spoke eloquently on the matter.

“They are disappointed that it happened and that they did not realise what they were doing. That is again no excuse. It shouldn’t have happened and we are deeply sorry for it,” the Ireland manager said earlier today.

Jubilant Ireland players last night. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“Even though nobody meant anything with it, it still is wrong because we hurt people and that is the first thing in our line, the first sentence, in my team everybody has respect and that is why I feel [it's important] because there is always respect to everybody around us.

“So we are more disappointed in ourselves that we have overstepped that rule than anything else and we are so sorry that we have hurt people.”

“They need to take responsibility for our first rule that we have respect for everybody.

“Even if it doesn’t mean anything to them, they (still) know it, but it doesn’t mean anything to them because they’re young and they haven’t experienced those moments.”

It was a moment some in Irish football never thought possible as recently as 2017, when direct action to improve conditions for women internationals was called for at Liberty Hall.

The song, and the line, was not sung with malice or hate or even an ounce of bitterness. That is the context that should not be lost.

It was a song sung by footballers in the midst of their happiest moment.

A team this country can be proud of, not one that should be vilified.

It was a lapse in judgement, thankfully the only one from a famous night that should not be overshadowed.