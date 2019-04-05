This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 5 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New World Cup qualification pathway confirmed as Ireland set for long route

The 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup will be hosted by reigning champions New Zealand.

By Emma Duffy Friday 5 Apr 2019, 12:00 PM
54 minutes ago 1,434 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4578341

WORLD RUGBY HAVE officially announced a new qualification pathway to 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup (WRWC) — and it’s of significant Irish interest as they take this route for the first time.

Ireland stand for the national anthem The Ireland team during this year's Six Nations. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The top seven placed teams from WRWC 2017 on these shores — reigning champions New Zealand, England, USA, France, Canada, Australia and Wales — have already secured automatic qualification for the 12-team 2021 edition in NZ.

A disastrous campaign on home soil, and ultimately a loss to Wales in the seventh place playoff, means that Adam Griggs’ side now have to go the long road.

A new European competition throws up one coveted berth in September 2020. A first standalone qualification tournament on this continent, Ireland, Italy and Scotland will battle it out along with the 2020 Rugby Europe Women’s champion, and the winner qualifies directly.

It’s interesting to note that after Ireland’s dismal Six Nations campaign — their worst finish in 13 years — they’re sitting 10th in the latest world rankings, below Italy (6th) and non 6N-playing Spain (10th).

There will be similar regional tournaments in Oceania, Asia and South America — and then an historic first-ever Repechage tournament to determine the final teams to qualify.

The Repechage will take place in 2020 and will compromise of the second-placed teams in the Asia, Europe and Oceania regional tournaments, along with the winner of a South America-Africa playoff.

“We are committed to accelerating the development of the women’s game at international level,” World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said.

New Zealand celebrate winning the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup New Zealand were champions in 2017. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“Last year we announced significant remodeling of the Women’s Rugby World Cup format to ensure that the competition continues to be as competitive as possible, while also continuing to engage fans worldwide.

“The introduction of a new qualification pathway and Repechage tournament for the first time in the tournament’s history, is another significant and exciting step forward, that will offer more unions an opportunity to qualify for the World Cup in 2021.”

Ireland 2017 — staged in Belfield and Kingspan Stadium in Belfast — was a record-breaking tournament, attracting unprecedented interest levels as attendance broke the 45,000 mark for the first time. 

Strong broadcast figures were also recorded in Ireland and the USA, while the tournament set new records in France and the UK.

New Zealand 2021 will be the first time the tournament is held in the southern hemisphere.

You can read more about the new WRWC 2021 qualification pathway here.

Gavan Casey and Ryan Bailey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look back on a thrilling weekend of European rugby on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie