Hungary's win over Armenia puts Ireland on brink of World Cup exit

HUNGARY’S 1-0 win over Armenia in Yerevan this evening means the Republic of Ireland must avoid defeat against Portugal to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Barnabás Vargas’s first-half goal was enough to see the Hungarians move four points clear of the Boys in Green in the play-off spot.

Hungary take the lead in Yerevan through Barnabás Varga! pic.twitter.com/CXHfH69kLR — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 13, 2025

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side kick-off against Portugal at Aviva Stadium at 7.45pm knowing they now require at least a draw to have any chance of progress when they travel to Hungary on Sunday.

Their one-goal victory also means that if Ireland draw with Portugal later they will then have to win by two goals in Budapest to overturn the Hungarians’ superior goal difference.

A win for Ireland tonight would require victory by any score on Sunday.