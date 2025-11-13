The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Hungary's win over Armenia puts Ireland on brink of World Cup exit
HUNGARY’S 1-0 win over Armenia in Yerevan this evening means the Republic of Ireland must avoid defeat against Portugal to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
Barnabás Vargas’s first-half goal was enough to see the Hungarians move four points clear of the Boys in Green in the play-off spot.
Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side kick-off against Portugal at Aviva Stadium at 7.45pm knowing they now require at least a draw to have any chance of progress when they travel to Hungary on Sunday.
Their one-goal victory also means that if Ireland draw with Portugal later they will then have to win by two goals in Budapest to overturn the Hungarians’ superior goal difference.
A win for Ireland tonight would require victory by any score on Sunday.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
2026 world cup qualifiers Republic Of Ireland Soccer