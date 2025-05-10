Ireland's Adam Idah scores 19th goal of the season in Celtic win

IRELAND’S ADAM Idah scored his 12th league goal and 19th in all competitions for Celtic in their 3-1 win over Hibernian today.

Irish international Liam Scales also started for the recently crowned Scottish champions.

Celtic came from behind to win as the champions extended their lead at the top of the William Hill Premiership to 20 points.

Martin Boyle gave the visitors the lead, but Celtic turned the game around with two goals in four minutes just before the break from Nicolas Kuhn and Idah.

Reo Hatate scored his 11th goal of the season in the second half as Celtic inflicted just a second defeat in 20 league matches on David Gray’s team, who remain three points above Aberdeen in the race for third place.

Brendan Rodgers had flagged big changes to his team, but the three alterations were all influenced by fitness issues. Kasper Schmeichel and Kuhn returned while Auston Trusty replaced the injured Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Celtic dominated the early stages, but Idah could not beat goalkeeper Jordan Smith when clean through and twice failed to connect with square balls from Daizen Maeda before he eventually netted.

Schmeichel made an excellent stop from Boyle, although the Hibs attacker might have been offside, before being beaten by the same player in the 25th minute.

Trusty failed to divert Josh Campbell’s shot to safety, and Boyle stabbed home from nine yards.

Arne Engels fired over, and Hibs survived a VAR check for handball against Chris Cadden before Celtic turned the game on its head in the final four minutes of the half.

Kuhn rounded Smith to equalise after Rocky Bushiri had eased Idah off course for Anthony Ralston’s ball over the top, only to leave the coast clear for the German winger.

Kuhn soon turned provider as the Hibs defence failed to track Idah’s run and the Irishman slotted home from the through ball.

Bushiri headed not far wide from a long throw early in the second half before Jack Iredale and Kuhn were each handed a yellow card following an off-the-ball grapple.

Celtic moved further ahead in the 58th minute after some excellent one-touch football in and around the box, ending with Hatate sweeping home from an Engels pass.

Idah twice shot over from decent chances, although he was flagged offside from the second, and Schmeichel ensured there would be no nervy finish as he saved from Jordan Obita and substitute Junior Hoilett.

Rodgers introduced 18-year-old midfielder Sean McArdle for a debut in the 85th minute, and the young player showed some good touches and a willingness to get forward.

Luke McCowan forced a decent late save from Smith as Celtic saw out the win.