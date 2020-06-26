This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's autumn fixture list confirmed by Uefa

Four of Ireland’s fixtures have been pushed back by either 24 or 48 hours.

By Garry Doyle Friday 26 Jun 2020, 6:20 PM
8 minutes ago 116 Views 1 Comment
Stephen Kenny will be up and running against Bulgaria in September.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Stephen Kenny will be up and running against Bulgaria in September.
Stephen Kenny will be up and running against Bulgaria in September.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

UEFA HAVE CONFIRMED dates and kick-off times for the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League fixtures under new manager Stephen Kenny.

These games will be played alongside the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final away to Slovakia on 8 October and a potential play-off final against Bosnia & Herzegovina or Northern Ireland on 12 November.

The Ireland boss will kick-off his senior managerial reign with a visit to Sofia to play Bulgaria in Group B4 of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, 3 September with a 7.45pm kick-off, Irish time. Finland will provide the opposition for Stephen’s home bow on Sunday, 6 September, with a 5pm kick-off, Irish time.

Slovakia will host Ireland in the Euro 2020 Play-Off semi-final on Thursday, 8 October at 7.45pm Irish time before Ireland entertain Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 11 October at 2pm. Finland will provide the opposition in Helsinki on Wednesday, 14 October at 5pm Irish time.

Stephen Kenny will bring Ireland to Wales for their penultimate Nations League group game on Sunday, 15 November with a 5pm kick-off while Bulgaria will visit Dublin 4 on Wednesday, 18 November for a 7.45pm kick-off, Irish time. 
 

IRELAND’S UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES

(All times Irish times)

Thursday, 3 September
Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland (7:45pm)

Sunday, 6 September
Republic of Ireland vs Finland (5pm)

Sunday, 11 October
Republic of Ireland vs Wales (2pm)

Wednesday, 14 October
Finland vs Republic of Ireland (5pm)

Sunday, 15 November
Wales v Republic of Ireland (5pm)

Wednesday, 18 November
Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria (7:45pm)

