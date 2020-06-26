Ireland's autumn fixture list confirmed by Uefa

Stephen Kenny will be up and running against Bulgaria in September.

UEFA HAVE CONFIRMED dates and kick-off times for the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League fixtures under new manager Stephen Kenny.

These games will be played alongside the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final away to Slovakia on 8 October and a potential play-off final against Bosnia & Herzegovina or Northern Ireland on 12 November.

The Ireland boss will kick-off his senior managerial reign with a visit to Sofia to play Bulgaria in Group B4 of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, 3 September with a 7.45pm kick-off, Irish time. Finland will provide the opposition for Stephen’s home bow on Sunday, 6 September, with a 5pm kick-off, Irish time.

Slovakia will host Ireland in the Euro 2020 Play-Off semi-final on Thursday, 8 October at 7.45pm Irish time before Ireland entertain Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 11 October at 2pm. Finland will provide the opposition in Helsinki on Wednesday, 14 October at 5pm Irish time.

Stephen Kenny will bring Ireland to Wales for their penultimate Nations League group game on Sunday, 15 November with a 5pm kick-off while Bulgaria will visit Dublin 4 on Wednesday, 18 November for a 7.45pm kick-off, Irish time.



IRELAND’S UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES

(All times Irish times)

Thursday, 3 September

Bulgaria vs Republic of Ireland (7:45pm)

Sunday, 6 September

Republic of Ireland vs Finland (5pm)

Sunday, 11 October

Republic of Ireland vs Wales (2pm)

Wednesday, 14 October

Finland vs Republic of Ireland (5pm)

Sunday, 15 November

Wales v Republic of Ireland (5pm)

Wednesday, 18 November

Republic of Ireland vs Bulgaria (7:45pm)