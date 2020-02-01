This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Dunleavy and McCrystal claim silver medal at World Championships

It was the New Zealanders who took gold as expected, with a time of 3:23.163.

By The42 Team Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 9:53 AM
1 hour ago 594 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4988751
Katie George Dunleavy and Eve McCrystal secured a silver medal at the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships.
Image: Casey B. Gibson

IRELAND’S KATIE GEORGE Dunleavy and Eve McCrystal have secured a silver medal in the Women’s Tandem Pursuit Race at the UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships in Milton, Canada.

The duo rode 3:27.358, eclipsing their previous National Record by over three seconds to qualify for the final, while New Zealand pair Emma Foy and Hannah Van Kampen set a new world record with a time of 3:20.819 during qualification.

It was the New Zealanders who then took gold as expected in the final, with a time of 3:23.163.

The Irish duo secured silver in 3:31.396, while Griet Hoet and Anneleen Monsieur of Belgium earned bronze.

Dunleavy and McCrystal will again be in action on Sunday, as they prepare to race in the Women’s Tandem Time Trial, a four-lap one-kilometre race against the clock.

Day 1 Results

Women C3 Pursuit Qualifying - Richael Timothy – 8th (4:25.302 / 40.708 kph)

Men C2 Pursuit Qualifying - Chris Burns – 12th (3:58.059 / 45.367 kph)

Men C4 Kilo TT - Ronan Grimes (1:09.438 / 51.845 kph)

Day 2 Results

Women’s Tandem Pursuit - Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal – Silver (3:27.358 / 52.084 kph)

Men’s Tandem Pursuit – Peter Ryan & Anthony Walsh – 9th (4:27.230 / 53.886 kph)

Men’s Tandem Pursuit – Damien Vereker & Marcin Mizgajski – 10th (4:29.736 / 53.886 kph)

Women C3 500m TT – Richael Timothy – 6th (43.338 / 41.534 kph)

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie