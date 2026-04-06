Pre-race favourite Soldier In Milan wins Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse

SOLDIER IN MILAN delivered a big win for the Easter Monday punters at Fairyhouse as he bolted clear to win the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

The Emmet Mullins-trained seven-year-old had run just five times under rules heading into the showpiece, a sequence incorporating a Punchestown Festival bumper success last spring followed by four runs over fences this season.

While he was beaten into fourth as a hot favourite for a Grade Three novice chase at Thurles last month, confidence was clearly high ahead of this acid test as he was a well supported 6-1 favourite as the tapes went up and he raced up with the pace throughout under Donagh Meyler.

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The decibels levels are incredible at Fairyhouse as Soldier In Milan wins the 2026 Boylesports Irish Grand National!



Live now on RTÉ2/RTÉ Player pic.twitter.com/IlvRDODFpG — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) April 6, 2026

After taking over the lead from British raider Monbeg Genius leaving the back straight for the final time, Soldier In Milan tanked his way to the third fence from home and the heavy fall of his nearest pursuer and chief market rival Kiss Will left him clear.

Showurappreciation and The Enabler did their best to bridge the gap, but neither were able to lay a glove on the hugely impressive winner, who passed the post with 16 lengths in hand, seeing him earn a quote of 33-1 for next year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup with Paddy Power.