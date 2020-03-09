This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off still scheduled to go ahead amid coronavirus concerns

Mick McCarthy’s side are due to take on Slovakia in Bratislava on Thursday, 26 March.

By Paul Dollery Monday 9 Mar 2020, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 4,987 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5038922
The Ireland team pictured prior to November's Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
The Ireland team pictured prior to November's Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium.
The Ireland team pictured prior to November's Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland says that the upcoming Euro 2020 play-off between the Republic of Ireland and Slovakia is still scheduled to be played.

Fears over the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus have had a sizeable impact on the sporting calendar.

The postponement of the Six Nations rugby international between France and Ireland, which was due to be played in Paris this Saturday, was confirmed today.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the FAI said that although discussions are ongoing, Ireland’s bid to qualify for this summer’s European Championships is still due to resume in Bratislava on Thursday, 26 March.

The statement reads: “The Football Association of Ireland is in communication with the Slovakian FA and local authorities regarding the Uefa Euro 2020 play-off in Bratislava scheduled for 26 March and is also engaged in talks around the fixture with Uefa and the Irish Embassy in Slovakia.

“As of today, Monday, the game is scheduled to go ahead as planned but talks will continue involving all parties. The Slovakian FA are in constant communication with their government and health officials and will inform us immediately of any update.

“The FAI will continue to heed the advice of the Irish government and Uefa in relation to this game and will relay any news around the fixtures to supporters and staff as soon as it becomes available.”

Ireland must overcome Slovakia to advance to a play-off final against Bosnia & Herzegovina or Northern Ireland, the winners of which will qualify for Euro 2020.

