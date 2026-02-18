Ireland’s Olympic gold gymnast Rhys McClenaghan receives MBE at Windsor Castle ceremony

IRELAND’S OLYMPIC GOLD medal gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has said he hopes to raise the profile of his sport as he received an MBE at Windsor Castle.

McClenaghan, from Newtownards in Co Down, becomes a member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) after he created history by winning Ireland’s first gold medal in gymnastics, in the pommel horse category, at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Rhys McClenaghan on Pommel Horse on the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

He was one of 1,157 people to appear in the UK’s New Year honours list.

MBE is the lowest of the five ranks of the Order of the British Empire, which are traditional titles given by monarchs since the Middle Ages.

The 26-year-old said it was a “huge honour” to receive the gong, adding: “It feels like recognition on top of the achievements I’ve got within my sport.

“It has always been a goal of mine to raise the profile of my sport in Northern Ireland and Ireland.”

He received the honour today from Princess Anne, who asked him about his return to sport following an injury.

McClenaghan had shoulder surgery in July and is set to return to competitions next month.

Rhys McClenaghan made an MBE by Princess Anne at Windsor Castle.

“I’m excited to test out new routines, new skills and hopefully get to that LA Olympic Games is the next target,” he said.

The 26-year-old urged gymnasts to keep their ambitions high, saying: “Everybody should at least try gymnastics once in their life, and for those gymnasts that are already in the sport to keep enjoying it, keep your ambitions high.”

Other prominent people included in the New Year’s honours list was actor Idris Elba.

Famous for his roles in The Wire and Luther, Elba was knighted for services to young people, having founded the Elba Hope Foundation, which supports community empowerment, education, youth advocacy and sustainable development.

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, meanwhile, was made an MBE for services to music and drama.

The most senior honours are Knight or Dame Grand Cross and Knight or Dame Commander.

The order’s ranks, after knighthood or dame hood, are Commander (CBE), Officer (OBE) and Member (MBE).

The honours are announced twice a year – ahead of the New Year and in June on King Charles’s “official birthday”.