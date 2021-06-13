BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Sunday 13 June 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's Ronan Kelleher called to train with Lions

A statement added that while the Leinster player will train with the squad this week, he has not been formally added to the 37-man touring squad.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Jun 2021, 8:03 PM
20 minutes ago 1,679 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5465838
Ronan Kelleher (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ronan Kelleher (file pic).
Ronan Kelleher (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IRELAND’S RONAN KELLEHER has been called up to train with the British and Irish Lions.

A statement added that while the Leinster player will train this week, he has not been formally added to the 37-man touring squad.

The 23-year-old hooker, who has 11 Ireland caps, comes in as cover for England’s Jamie George.

“I’m delighted to welcome Ronan to train with the squad this week while we wait for Jamie George to complete his domestic season with Saracens next weekend,” boss Warren Gatland said.  

26 players have assembled in Jersey as they prepare for The Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup game against Japan on 26 June.

Backs (12):

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales)
Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland)
Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales)
Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales)
Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland)
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)
Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland)
Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)
Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales)
Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)
Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England)
Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales)
Forwards (14):
Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland)
Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)
Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)
Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales)
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)
Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland)
Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, Wales)  
Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales)
Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)
Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England)
Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales)
Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)  
Justin Tipuric (Ospreys, Wales)
Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie