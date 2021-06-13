Ireland's Ronan Kelleher called to train with Lions

IRELAND’S RONAN KELLEHER has been called up to train with the British and Irish Lions.

A statement added that while the Leinster player will train this week, he has not been formally added to the 37-man touring squad.

The 23-year-old hooker, who has 11 Ireland caps, comes in as cover for England’s Jamie George.

“I’m delighted to welcome Ronan to train with the squad this week while we wait for Jamie George to complete his domestic season with Saracens next weekend,” boss Warren Gatland said.

26 players have assembled in Jersey as they prepare for The Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup game against Japan on 26 June.

Backs (12):

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales)

Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland)

Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales)

Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales)

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England)

Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales)

Forwards (14):

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, Wales)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England)

Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales)

Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

Justin Tipuric (Ospreys, Wales)

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)