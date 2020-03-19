This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Irish Rugby’s 2019/20 domestic season to conclude with immediate effect

‘The decision has not been made lightly. All options were discussed and the IRFU is satisfied it has arrived at the only equitable solution.’

By Emma Duffy Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 8:24 PM
59 minutes ago 3,726 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/5052035
A general view of the Tullamore Rugby Club closed as the coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
A general view of the Tullamore Rugby Club closed as the coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport.
A general view of the Tullamore Rugby Club closed as the coronavirus brings a stop to all Irish sport.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE IRFU HAVE confirmed that the 2019/20 Irish rugby domestic season is to conclude with immediate effect.

Ongoing concerns over Covid-19 have prompted the decision, with government action in combatting the coronavirus looks set to continue beyond 29 March.

“Irish Rugby wants to play its part while giving clubs the chance to put plans in place for the 2020/21 season,” a statement reads.

The instruction applies to all incomplete national and provincial competitions, including the Men’s and Women’s All-Ireland League, and was ratified by the IRFU Rugby Committee today.

It’s been confirmed that cups will be shared by finalists where cup competitions have reached the final fixture, while there will be no promotion or relegation in any of the five divisions of the Men’s AIL.

There will be no league or cup winners in any competition organised at national level, including the AIL — Men’s and Women’s — the Women’s AIL Cup and the Bateman Cup.

The planned expansion of the Women’s AIL for the 2020/21 season remains in place.

Meanwhile, the Fraser McMullen U20 Cup, the Junior Interprovincial Championships and the round-robin qualifiers for the AIL will not take place.

The decision to end the domestic rugby season for 2019/2020 season has not been made lightly,” IRFU Director of Rugby Development Colin McEntee said. “All options were discussed and the IRFU is satisfied it has arrived at the only equitable solution.

“These are challenging times for us all and we know clubs will be impacted by this directive, but we will look back at this season as one where we put the physical welfare of our rugby community above all else.

“Clubs are now in a position to make plans for the 2020/21 season. We look forward to marking the 30th anniversary of the All-Ireland League.”

The news comes just after the Pro14 suspended its season indefinitely and lay out criteria for the return. Organisers also cancelled the Cardiff-staged final on 20 June.

Emma Duffy

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

