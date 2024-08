IT HAS been a good day so far for Irish canoeing as Madison Corcoran, Liam Jegou and Noel Hendrick advanced to this evening’s Repechage.

Corcoran finished fourth in Race 10, Round 1 of the Women’s Kayak Cross.

Hendrick came third in Race 3, Round 1 of the Men’s Kayak Cross.

Jegou has also advanced after finishing fourth in Race 7.

The women’s Repechage event takes place at 5.05pm, while the men’s event is at 5.45pm.

