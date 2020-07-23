Irish clubs to take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter

THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLERS’ Association of Ireland have confirmed that their members will take a knee in support of the ‘Black Livers Matter’ campaign prior to upcoming games.

There has been increasing protests at racial inequality across sport following the tragic death of George Floyd, and the PFAI issued a statement this evening explaining their support of the movement ahead of the League of Ireland season’s resumption on 31 July.

The move comes following discussions involving the club delegates and the FAI Intercultural Officer Des Tomlinson.

The statement added: “The players will continue this for eight series of games to mark the untimely death of George Floyd and stand in solidarity with fellow professionals, civil society and the worldwide campaign for equality and fair treatment in life and sport.

“This series of games will run from July 31st to September 27th.

“We would like to thank the FAI for their assistance on this and the league steering group, which includes referees and clubs for their support.”