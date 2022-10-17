Two more Irish boxers advance to European Championship quarter-finals

TWO MORE IRISH boxers are one win away from a medal at the Women’s European Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro.

Both Shannon Sweeney and Caitlin Fryers advanced to their respective quarter-finals this afternoon, joining Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst, Aoife O’Rourke, Michaela Walsh, Christina Desmond, Kaci Rock and Carly McNaul at the next stage.

Sweeney comfortably overcame Armenia’s Gayane Ter-Bargseghyan in the 48kg division; the dominant Mayo woman earning a unanimous decision win on her debut at the championships.

Fryars advanced after a serious battle with Savannah Stubley of England at 50kg. The Belfast native had to dig deep, clawing her way on top to secure a split-decision triumph.

