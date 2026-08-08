Ireland's Killian Phillips on target again as St Mirren maintain unbeaten start

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL KILLIAN Phillips was on target again to keep St Mirren on top of the Scottish Premiership for a second Saturday night.

Phillips followed up his opening-day double at Falkirk with the only goal from the spot as the Paisley side beat visitors St Johnstone.

Goalkeeper Jacob Chapman was the other Buddies hero, saving a spot-kick from Jamie Gullan in the 48th minute.

His opposite number, Toby Steward, had a far less positive influence on proceedings when he conceded the 73rd-minute penalty that settled matters.

The Perth side’s goalkeeper was unaware of the impending presence of Samuel Ramos as he prepared to pick up Declan John’s forward pass and brought down the midfielder when he ran into his path.

Phillips sent Steward the wrong way with the shortest of run-ups to make it two wins from two for Craig McLeish’s side.

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Jack Moylan, centre, scored Cardiff's winner against Swindon. Andrew Orchard / Alamy Andrew Orchard / Alamy / Alamy

– EFL Cup round-up –

Elsewhere, in the opening round of the EFL Cup, Ireland’s Jack Moylan picked up right where he left off last season, marking his competitive debut for new club Cardiff City with a 77th-minute winner in their 3-2 victory over Swindon Town.

Sammie Szmodics scored for Derby County but couldn’t prevent a 2-1 defeat at home to Lincoln City – a game which saw Ireland international Mason Melia, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, come off the bench in the 79th minute to make his debut in English football.

Limerick’s Dara Costelloe scored Wigan’s goal in their 1-1 draw with Barnsley, before Barnsley ran out 6-5 winners on penalties.

And at Loftus Road, a Mark Sykes own goal four minutes from time saw Millwall held to a 1-1 draw by hosts QPR, before Sykes redeemed himself by converting in the penalty shootout as the Lions progressed to round two.

In today’s evening kick-offs, West Brom coasted into the second round with a 4-1 win over Rotherham, Charlton progressed with a 3-1 win at League Two Cheltenham and Southampton won 2-0 at Colchester in their first competitive fixture since last season’s Spygate saga erupted.

– Additional reporting by Press Association