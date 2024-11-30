Irish goalkeeper Josh Keeley scores 99th minute equaliser

IRISH GOALKEEPER Josh Keeley scored a 99th-minute equaliser as Leyton Orient beat Oldham 2-1 in the FA Cup today.

The League One side had been trailing their National League opponents after Manny Monthe’s 47th-minute goal.

But Tottenham loanee came to the rescue, heading home a free kick in the dying stages.

The 21-year-old Dunboyne native joined Spurs from St Patrick’s Athletic in 2022 and is highly rated within the Irish setup — he has won 10 caps for the U21s and was called up to train with the senior team last June.

Advertisement

Leyton Orient went on to win the game after extra time thanks to Dan Agyei’s 121st-minute goal.

90+9th minute goal from the goalkeeper!



Josh Keeley's last-gasp header sent Leyton Orient to extra time against Oldham, before a 120+1st minute winner at the end of the extra 30 minutes! pic.twitter.com/4IhvngrG5D — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 30, 2024

Elsewhere, Irish international Sinclair Armstrong came off the bench to score in the 90th minute as Bristol City beat Plymouth 4-0 to pile the pressure on the latter’s manager Wayne Rooney.

Irish trio Maz O’Leary, Luke McNally and Jason Knight all started for the side currently 11th in the Championship, with the latter registering a 62nd-minute assist.

Michael Obafemi came off the bench for the relegation-threatened visitors.

Irish duo Paudie O’Connor and Jack Moylan were on target as Lincoln City beat League One rivals Crawley Town 4-3 in the FA Cup, having been 2-0 down after 13 minutes.

In the same competition, Donegal native Stephen McLaughlin’s brilliant volley proved the difference as Mansfield Town beat fellow League One side Stevenage 1-0.

Finally, in the Scottish Premiership, former Drogheda player Emmanuel Adegboyega scored a last-gasp goal in Dundee United’s 2-0 win over St Mirren.

Managed by ex-Ireland international Jim Goodwin, that victory sees his team go level on points with third-place Rangers.