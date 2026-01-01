Dinoblue gives punters a last-fence fright at Fairyhouse, Heart Wood shines at Tramore

DINOBLUE SURVIVED A final-fence blunder to land the New Year’s Day Mares Chase at Fairyhouse.

Ridden by Mark Walsh for trainer Willie Mullins and owner JP McManus, the chestnut was the 1-4 favourite to begin the year with victory at Grade Three level in a small field of three.

She cantered into the home straight with a clear lead and seemed well on her way to justifying her odds, but an ungainly effort at the last saw her climb through the birch and almost unseat the jockey.

The partnership stayed intact and eventually the win was comfortable on the line as Dinoblue came home seven lengths ahead of Gordon Elliott’s Shecouldbeanything.

David Casey, assistant to Mullins, said: “She jumped great until the last, she just stood back a bit when the race was over.

“Up to the last she was brilliant, but she just came out of Mark’s hands. Mark had the race put to bed and she decided she’d make a bit of excitement.

“You’d love loads more like her, she’s brilliant. She’s really consistent, even the days she gets beat she runs her race.

“Hopefully she’ll go back (to Cheltenham) and try to win the mares’ race again. I’d imagine she’ll run somewhere in between, there is Leopardstown and the Opera Hat.”

Mullins and Walsh also teamed up with Kaid d’Authie (5-6 favourite) to land the Beginners Chase, while Place De La Nation made the Mares Hurdle seem a formality with a five-and-a-half-length victory as the 1-16 favourite.

Meanwhile at Tramore, Heart Wood shone to take the New Year’s Day Chase for Henry de Bromhead, giving him a third win in the race in four years.

The eight-year-old was ridden by Darragh O’Keeffe for owners Robcour and lined up the 2-1 joint-favourite alongside Willie Mullins’ Champ Kiely for the Grade Three.

The winner led from the drop of the tape and gave connections very little to worry about throughout the race, jumping with aplomb and eventually sauntering to an easy eight-and-a-half-length triumph from Ile Atlantique.

De Bromhead said: “That was great. He got a great ride from Darragh and I’m delighted for the Achesons (of Robcour).

“It’s a race we love to try to win and it’s great to get it. He was tough and jumped brilliantly. Darragh said his jumping was electric, short or long.

“I left the tactics up to Darragh. He said if there was pace that he would sit in, and it was just up to whatever he thought.

“He’s had three runs this season and I’d say he’ll miss the Dublin Racing Festival. We’ll see though, we’ll enjoy today. This was a big plan and it’s great to get it.

“He was second in the Ryanair last year but I wouldn’t say for sure that he’ll go there again. We’ll get him home and you’d imagine the Ryanair would be the race for him, but I suppose we have to try him over three miles again sometime.

“We’ll freshen him up now and see. He’s had a great season already and we’re delighted.”