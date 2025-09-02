Lowry and Koepka paired together in marquee group for opening rounds at Irish Open

RYDER CUP-BOUND Shane Lowry will be joined by five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka and France’s Martin Couvra in a marquee group when the Amgen Irish Open gets underway at the K Club on Thursday.

Lowry, Koepka and Couvra will tee off at 7.5oam with another home favourite, Pádraig Harrington, in the group ahead at 7.40am alongside Jhonattan Vegas and Adrien Saddier.

Reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy, who has been grouped with South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence and Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan, tees off at 8am.

Seamus Power will play alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Marco Penge, teeing off in Thursday’s afternoon wave at 1pm, followed by European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, who is joined by his vice-captain Francesco Molinari and Erik van Rooyen at 1.10pm.

See the full Irish Open timesheet for Thursday and Friday here >