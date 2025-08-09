Irish pair key as Southampton prevail

WREXHAM SUFFERED an agonising 2-1 defeat on their return to English football’s second tier for the first time in 43 years as Southampton struck twice in the closing stages on Saturday.

Backed by Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham have enjoyed a dream ascent from the National League to the Championship thanks to three consecutive promotions.

After another summer of heavy investment in the transfer market, the Welsh side looked set to make a flying start to their ambition to reach the Premier League.

The visitors led 1-0 at half-time thanks to Josh Windass’ penalty and could have been further in front as Windass also hit the bar.

Southampton, relegated from the Premier League last season, were under the orders of Will Still for the first time, and the former Lens coach had a telling hand in the turnaround.

Left-back Ryan Manning was introduced off the bench in the final quarter, and the Ireland international secured a memorable three points for the Saints with a goal and assist.

Manning’s brilliant free-kick on 90 minutes levelled before he crossed for Jack Stephens to fire in the winner six minutes into added time.

The Red Dragons wanted a second penalty when Lewis O’Brien went down after Stephens placed an arm on his shoulder, and Ryan Hardie’s failure to beat Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu one-on-one proved costly.

Bazunu and Manning weren’t the only Irish players involved — James McClean came off the bench in the 85th minute for Wrexham, and Eoghan O’Connell was an unused sub.

Charlton also scored a stoppage-time winner to beat Watford 1-0 on their return to the Championship.

Coventry and Hull played out a 0-0 draw.

Birmingham, bankrolled by an ownership group containing seven-time Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback Tom Brady, began their campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Ipswich after conceding a controversial stoppage-time penalty.

Additional reporting by Press Association

