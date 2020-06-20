This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 20 June, 2020
Irish player among four to leave North Melbourne

Mairead Seoighe has departed the AFLW club after her contract was not renewed.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 2:08 PM
Mairead Seoighe previously lined out for Galway.
Mairead Seoighe previously lined out for Galway.
IRISH PLAYER Mairéad Seoighe is among four to leave the North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos, it has been confirmed.

Both Seoighe and Tasmanian twins, Libby and Chloe Haines have been told their contracts will not be renewed, while Taylor Mesiti has opted to step away from the game.

In reaction to the news, North AFLW operations manager Matt Bolitho said: “It’s never a good time in football to have to delist players and we don’t make these types of decisions lightly.

“Each player has contributed to our AFLW program and brought something unique to our team.

“We wish them nothing but the best for the future.”

Galway forward Seoighe only signed with the Australian outfit last year and returned to Ireland in April due to the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing an end to her debut season Down Under.

North Melbourne coach Scott Gowans previously paid tribute to Seoighe as well as fellow Irish player Aileen Gilroy, following to the season’s cancellation owing to the coronavirus crisis.

“It was unfortunate circumstances in which the girls had to return home, but we couldn’t be prouder of the way they attacked a new sport,” Gowans told North Media.

“Aileen featured in all of our seven games this season, and while Mairéad didn’t get her debut this year, we were very impressed with her dedication.

“We wish them all the very best through this tough time, and hope to see them back in Australia for another season.”

