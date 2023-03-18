Carrick's 'Boro maintain promotion push, McClean nets brilliant equaliser for Wigan

MICHAEL CARRICK’S MIDDLESBROUGH kept the pressure on second-placed Sheffield United with a 4-0 win over Preston North End in the Championship today.

With the Blades in FA Cup action this weekend, Middlesbrough cut the gap to three points with a comfortable win, in which Cameron Archer scored twice. Alan Browne, named in the Irish squad for the Euro 2024 qualifier against France later this month, started for Preston with Troy Parrott introduced as a half-time substitute. Tom Cannon, named in the Irish U21s squad this week, played all 90 minutes for Preston.

Fourth-placed Luton, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Sunderland.

At the other end of the table, James McClean scored a brilliant looping header to earn bottom-of-the-table Wigan a 1-1 draw away to Watford. Wigan are now a point behind next-bottom Blackpool, as Mick McCarthy’s men fell to a resounding 4-1 loss at home to Coventry. Huddersfield, third from bottom, earned a crucial 1-0 win over playoff-chasing Millwall.

Elsewhere, another couple of players included in Stephen Kenny’s latest squad, Will Smallbone and Andrew Omobamidele, were involved in Stoke’s 0-0 draw with Norwich. Smallbone played all 90 minutes for Stoke, while Omobamidele was introduced as a half-time substitute for Norwich. Adam Idah missed out entirely, as he awaits the results of a scan to determine whether he can link up with the Irish squad this weekend.

Jeff Hendrick, meanwhile, started for Reading in their 1-1 draw with Hull.

Finally, Chiedozie Ogbene and Callum O’Dowd started for Rotherham and Cardiff respectively in a game that was abandoned after a second-half deluge flooded the pitch. Cardiff led 1-0 when the game was halted.

The goal was carved out by O’Dowda, who first ran at the Millers’ defence and was then on hand to head back across goal from Mahlon Romeo’s cross to set up Jaden Philogene for a simple finish.