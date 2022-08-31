Irish players to watch ahead of transfer deadline day

AND ON AND on scrolls Sky Sports’ News yellow ticker until 11pm tomorrow night, at which point the transfer window will slam shut. (The window never slips gently closed.)

Here are a few Irish players whose movements are worth tracking until the end of transfer deadline day.

Michael Obafemi (and Chiedozie Ogbene)

Obafemi finally put a run of games together last season at Swansea and the goals soon followed: 12 in all, followed by that thumping strike against Scotland for Ireland. Swansea have struggled in the early part of the season and multiple reports in England say Burnley want to sign Obafemi before the transfer window closes, though both clubs are far apart in their respective valuations: Swansea reportedly want up to £12 million for the Irish striker. If Obafemi does leave and Swansea are forced into finding a replacement, it may mean movement for Chiedozie Ogbene.

Ogbene has been relocated from wing-back to striker at Rotherham this season and has been sensational, scoring four goals in his first five games. Swansea boss Russell Martin expressed his admiration for Ogbene a few weeks ago, but Rotherham have yet to receive any bids for their Irish international. Should Swansea come into some money over the next day or so, that fact may change.

Callum Robinson

Robinson was linked with a return to Preston at the start of the window, but his old club wanted a loan move where West Brom would only countenance a permanent transfer. That transfer may yet happen, although it may not result in a return to Deepdale. Sky report that Robinson is in talks with fellow Championship side Cardiff City, having been left out of the squad for last night’s draw with Wigan. West Brom, meanwhile, are close to agreeing a deal for another forward, Brandon Thomas-Asante of Salford City.

Jason Knight

Knight was naturally tight-lipped on his future when he was in Ireland camp at the end of last season, but with Derby relegated to League One and Knight entering the final year of his contract, there was a widespread expectation that he would leave. He is still there, however, showcasing his versatility by playing most of the season thus far at right-back. At this stage, it looks most likely he’ll remain at Derby for the season, with reports circulating that he has been offered a new, two-year contract at the club. There have been persistent links with a Championship move, however, including to John Eustace’s Birmingham, so it may be a scenario to keep an eye on ahead of the deadline.