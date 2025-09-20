Struggles for Irish trio continue as Southampton lose 3-0 at Hull

HULL CLIMBED INTO the top half of the Championship table with a comfortable 3-1 win over Southampton at the MKM Stadium.

Kyle Joseph scored his first home goal for the Tigers to give them a first-half lead.

John Lundstram volleyed in a second on the hour before Oli McBurnie sealed the win with 20 minutes to go.

Southampton barely registered a meaningful effort on target before substitute Adam Armstrong scored a consolation in the last minute of stoppage time, and they are now just two points above the relegation zone after six games.

Hull grabbed the lead in the 22nd minute through Joseph who was in the right place, the ball hitting him and going over the line after Gavin Bazunu had palmed away a header by Joe Gelhardt from Lewie Coyle’s deep cross.

Tom Fellows shanked a volley wide as nothing appeared to be going right for the Saints and Ryan Manning had to block a Belloumi shot as Hull looked for a second.

The Tigers scored a fine second just before the hour as Coyle’s ball into the area was headed down by McBurnie for Lundstram to volley home.

Southampton were again wasteful with 20 minutes to go when Manning hit a long-range free-kick well over, and Finn Azaz was substituted on 75 minutes.

McBurnie made it 3-0 soon after as he climbed above the Southampton defence to head home a Giles free-kick.

Southampton fired in a late consolation with a volley by substitute Armstrong deep in stoppage time.

In one of the earlier Championship kick-offs, Ireland international Bosun Lawal started for Stoke as boss Mark Robins questioned his players’ attitude after their 1-0 defeat at QPR.

Robins’ side have made an excellent start to the season but were second best at Loftus Road, where Harvey Vale’s 75th-minute goal secured Rangers’ third win in a row.

Lawal’s Ireland teammate Jimmy Dunne once again wore the captain’s armband for QPR.

“We didn’t deserve anything from the game because we didn’t do the non-negotiables you’ve seen us do in previous games,” said Robins.

“We just didn’t do enough. There was a lot not to like in the game and it was frustrating.

“If you start to believe your hype, press – whatever – then you’re in trouble.

“Unless you do the fundamentals and the basics properly then the chances are you’re not going to get anything from the game and we didn’t deserve anything from it.

“It was almost like we were not thinking through it but only taking part in the game.

“Unless we do the fundamentals, unless we do the things that are non-negotiable properly, then you’re not going to get anything.

“I’ve been waxing lyrical about them and they’ve been really good. You say ‘This is really good, I’m really pleased’ and then you get a performance that’s below par.”

Athlone native Alan Sheahan was also left to rue a late defeat away to Birmingham City when Lyndon Dykes struck for a 1-0 win over his Swansea City side.

“In the first half, we had enough chances. And I believe the decision when we scored was incorrect. From what I’m hearing, it was onside,” Sheahan said.

“I’m not going to make it all about one decision. And I think we caused them problems. But they went a bit direct, brought on a bit more size and then with a spare man in the box they produced the one bit of quality that was the difference.”

“We’ve had a week of ups and downs – but that’s the way it is.”

In League One, Ireland international Callum Robinson scored for Cardiff City but it was not enough for Brian Barry Murphy’s side as they lost 3-1 at home to table toppers Bradford City.

There was joy for another Irish boss, though, as Noel Hunt’s Reading beat Leyton Orient 2-1 to move out of the drop zone, although there was agony for Barnsley manager Conor Hourihane as they conceded a 98-minute goal away to Blackpool in a 1-0 defeat.

Port Vale also had Ronan Curtis to thank for a 2-1 win over Mansfield as he kept his cool to convert a penalty in the 95th minute.

In League Two, Walsall moved into the automatic promotion places with a 4-2 win over Tranmere Rovers, and they were helped in no small part by two goals from Evan Weir.