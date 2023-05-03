Irish rally driver James Fulton to return for first time since death of Craig Breen

CRAIG BREEN’S former co-driver James Fulton will return to action next week for the first time since the death of his Irish compatriot, the world rally championship said on Wednesday.

Breen was killed aged just 33 in an accident in testing for the Croatia Rally on 13 April while Fulton escaped unscathed.

Fulton will partner Kris Meeke during the Rally of Portugal in the second-tier WRC2 which starts on 11 May.

“It was a very tough moment, but I feel, now, ready to return,” he said.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but I know it’s what Craig would have wanted.

“I started this challenge with him, and I feel the best way to honour him is to finish what we started together.”

