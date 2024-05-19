Dominant Puspure shows her class with Olympics in sight

SANITA PUSPURE PRODUCED a dominant performance in the Women’s Singles as she finished 12 seconds clear in her heat on day one of the final qualification regatta for the Paris Olympics.

Puspure goes directly into the A/B semi-final with the fastest time from the heats, while Ireland’s Women’s Four kicked things off by finishing in second, just behind the Danish Four in their preliminary race.

Denmark had the best start of the group and Ireland stayed hot on their tails, keeping overlap right up to the last 500 metres.

It was clear water then back to Poland, Japan, Spain and Chile leaving Ireland in a good position in the race for lanes. It’s now all to play for on Tuesday, where the top two will earn their spots on the Paris line-up.

Konan Pazzaia rounded up the day on a high for Ireland, winning his heat and also directly progressing to the next round of racing.

With 30 athletes racing in the Men’s Singles, it means a jam packed schedule for racing over the three days.

By avoiding the Repechage it means that Pazzaia has one less race on the legs before his two races tomorrow. The top three scullers in tomorrow’s quarter-final will move on to the A/B semi-final.