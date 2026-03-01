Bundee Aki returns to Irish squad ahead of Wales game

BUNDEE AKI HAS linked up with the Irish squad ahead of next Friday’s Six Nations clash at home to Wales, having completed his suspension.

Aki served a four-match ban for the verbal abuse and disrespect of officials in Connacht’s URC clash with Leinster on the eve of the Six Nations, but he has made an immediate return to Andy Farrell’s squad, having come off the bench to contribute to Connacht’s impressive URC win over Glasgow on Saturday.

Leinster’s Jimmy O’Brien has also been called up to the Irish squad, with Harry Byrne ruled out with concussion.

Ulster’s Cormac Izuchukwu will meanwhile complete his return to play protocols with the squad this week, having been ruled out of Ulster’s weekend defeat to Ospreys with a concussion sustained in training.

Advertisement

Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw is also due to link up with the Irish squad early next week.

Andy Farrell will name his team to face Wales on Wednesday afternoon, in advance of a Friday night, 8.10pm kick off at the Aviva Stadium.