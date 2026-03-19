Meet the Irish team set for the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland

TO TORUŃ, FOR the World Athletics Indoor Championships this weekend.

All eyes on Poland for Kujawy Pomorze ’26 from Friday to Sunday, 20 to 22 March.

Ireland has sent a team of 11 athletes, with Kate O’Connor leading the medal charge having made history at last year’s edition in Nanjing, China. The multi-event star won Ireland’s first medal at the championships since 2006 in securing Pentathlon silver.

Expectations are higher after that feat, and with several athletes in encouraging form, the soundings are positive.

“This is an exciting team with real prospects for medal success,” as Athletics Ireland High Performance Director, Paul McNamara, said.

“Kate’s achievement in Nanjing last year has set a bar for what Irish athletes can achieve at these championships, and we travel to Poland with real intent.

The action is live on Virgin Media Two, and here, The 42 runs through the Irish team preparing to represent on the world stage.

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Kate O’Connor

Eyes on the prize: Kate O'Connor. Nikola Krstic / INPHO Nikola Krstic / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Women’s Pentathlon – Sunday, starts 9.05am Irish time

Club: Dundalk St. Gerard’s AC

Coach: Michael O’Connor, Tom Reynolds & Dave Sweeney

O’Connor will spearhead the Irish team as a defending medallist. The multi-event star won Pentathlon silver 12 months ago amidst a dream 2025. She has started this season strongly, with two new personal bests in the 60m Hurdles (8.21) and Long Jump (6.50m) at national indoors two weeks ago.

A return to the podium is her target, as she told The 42 while managing a knee injury before Christmas. “If I’m not in the shape to put myself in the place where I can win a medal, I won’t be there . . . I want to win medals.”

Bori Akinola

Need for speed: Bori Akinola. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Men’s 60m – Heats Friday 9.20am Irish time

Club: UCD AC

Coach: Adam McMullen

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Akinola is also travelling to Poland in red-hot form. He smashed the Irish 60m record in Serbia last month, lowering Israel Olatunde’s mark to 6.54 seconds. The 24-year-old had broken his own personal best just two weeks previous. The reigning 60m and 100m national champion will be full of confidence, looking to make a splash.

Lauren Roy

Roy at the 2023 European Games. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Women’s 60m – Heats Saturday 10.05am Irish time

Club: Fast Twitch AC

Coach: Timothy Thompson

Roy has been building up an impressive body of work on the NCAA circuit with Tarleton State University in Texas. The Ballymena sprinter clocked a 7.19 seconds personal best to secure automatic qualification. A silver medallist at nationals, Roy also PBd over 200m: 22.89 seconds moved her second on the all-time list behind just Rhasidat Adeleke.

Ciara Neville

Winner, winner: Neville took gold at nationals. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Women’s 60m – Heats Saturday 10.05am Irish time

Club: Emerald AC

Coach: Noelle Morrissey

One of three Irish athletes left waiting for World Athletics to release its final list of qualifiers, Neville joins Roy in the 60m. The Limerick speedster is in the form of her life, winning gold at nationals and lowering her personal best from 2017 on three occasions (now 7.26 seconds). Now back on the world stage aged 26 after a serious hamstring injury hampered her promising progress.

Mark English

English is no stranger to the biggest stages. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Men’s 800m – Heats Friday 12.26pm Irish time

Club: Finn Valley AC

Coach: Justin Rinaldi

Another headline name on the team, English is a five-time European medallist. The Donegal 32-year-old has been ageing like a fine wine, lowering his own Irish indoor 800m record twice this season, with his best of 1:44.23 set in Ostrava. English also ran a national indoor 600m record of 1:15.80 in January, starting as he means to go on. A medal prospect, hoping to make his experience count.

Maeve O’Neill

Record breaker: Maeve O’Neill. Ben McShane / SPORTSFILE Ben McShane / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Event: Women’s 800m – Heats Friday 11.51am Irish time

Club: Doheny AC

Coach: Ray Treacy

At the other end of the scale, O’Neill will make her Irish senior international debut in Toruń. The Cork 22-year-old recently broke the national indoor record, running 2:00.33 in Boston while studying at Providence College in Rhode Island. Will be looking to bank some crucial exposure to the world stage.

Emma Moore

Event: Women’s 800m - Heats Friday 11.51am Irish time

Club: Galway City Harriers

Coach: Joe Ryan

Moore to come: Emma Moore (left) set for international debut. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Like Neville, Moore’s selection was rubber-stamped after the initial squad announcement. The Galway 21-year-old is also set for her international bow as a breakthrough 2026 hits new heights. A student at DCU, Moore lowered her 800m personal best to 2:01.21 in January, and sits fourth on the Irish indoor all-time list.

James Gormley

Event: Men’s 1500m – Heats Friday 5.54pm Irish time

Club: Carmen Runners

Coach: Ben Thomas

Gormley in action at these championships last year. Nikola Krstic / INPHO Nikola Krstic / INPHO / INPHO

The third Irish athlete green lit after the rankings were confirmed, Gormley drops to 1500m after racing in the 3000m in Nanjing last year. The 29-year-old ran a personal best of 3:37.60 in Boston last month, which secured qualification and moved him to eighth on the Irish indoor all-time list.

Andrew Coscoran

Ready to go: Andrew Coscoran. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Men’s 3000m - Final Saturday 6.22pm Irish time

Club: Star of the Sea AC

Coach: Helen Clitheroe

Coscoran is set for a straight 15-man 3000m final, after “carnage” over the distance at nationals. Battling with Nick Griggs and Darragh McElhinney for the two available spots, the Dubliner fell in a collision and finished eighth in 8:24.33. Recently lowered his Irish indoor 1500m record to 3:33.09 in France, and while qualified, has opted to focus on the longer distance here.

Nick Griggs

Griggs celebrates winning at nationals. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Men’s 3000m - Final Saturday 6.22pm Irish time

Club: Candour Track Club

Coach: Mark Kirk

As Coscoran and McElhinney tangled, Griggs steered clear of trouble to win his first national senior title at the age of 21 in 8:14.52. Secured the ‘A’ standard for Poland while setting a new Irish U23 record of 7:31.79 in Boston in January. One of the brightest young talents in Irish athletics, with a fine collection of cross country medals. Also holds the all-time record for Parkrun.

Sarah Lavin

Lavin it: Sarah Lavin is a consistent championship performer. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Event: Women’s 60m Hurdles – Heats Saturday 10.05am Irish time

Club: Emerald AC

Coach: Noelle Morrissey

Lavin also hit the standard in January, clocking an early season’s best of 7.98 seconds as she opened it in Paris. The Limerick star held off Kate O’Connor to claim a remarkable 19th national senior title in 8.07 at the start of the month. Disappointed not to go sub-eight, that will be a baseline target in Toruń. A consistent championship performer, finished fifth in the final in Glasgow two years ago.