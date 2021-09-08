Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Wednesday 8 September 2021
Advertisement

Irish TV viewers will get a chance to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's second Man United debut live

The game is not being shown in Britain.

By The42 Team Wednesday 8 Sep 2021, 1:50 PM
1 hour ago 4,479 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5543923
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image: PA
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo.
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image: PA

DESPITE BEING a big media event, Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut for Man United will be unavailable to football fans in Britain.

Saturday’s match at home to Newcastle is a 3pm kick-off, a slot that prevents the main broadcasters, Sky Sports and BT Sport, from gaining the rights to show it.

However, it has been confirmed that TV viewers in Ireland will get the opportunity to watch the game, with Premier Sports announcing they will be starting coverage of the fixture from 2.30pm this weekend.

In the most recent transfer window, the Portuguese superstar re-joined the Red Devils from Juventus, prompting much fanfare.

Ronaldo’s illustrious first spell at Old Trafford saw him help the club win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the Champions League in 2008, before joining Real Madrid a year later in an £80 million deal.

A press release added: “Eoin McDevitt, Damien Delaney and Neil Lennon will be on hand to bring fans all of the action this Saturday with live and exclusive coverage from 2.30pm.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Premier Sports will also have live coverage of Aston Villa’s trip to Old Trafford later in the month on September 25th with Liverpool and Crystal Palace facing one another on September 18th, both live each Saturday from 2.30pm.”

You can view Premier Sports full fixture list here and get information on pricing here.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie