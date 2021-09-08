Irish TV viewers will get a chance to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's second Man United debut live

DESPITE BEING a big media event, Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut for Man United will be unavailable to football fans in Britain.

Saturday’s match at home to Newcastle is a 3pm kick-off, a slot that prevents the main broadcasters, Sky Sports and BT Sport, from gaining the rights to show it.

However, it has been confirmed that TV viewers in Ireland will get the opportunity to watch the game, with Premier Sports announcing they will be starting coverage of the fixture from 2.30pm this weekend.

In the most recent transfer window, the Portuguese superstar re-joined the Red Devils from Juventus, prompting much fanfare.

Ronaldo’s illustrious first spell at Old Trafford saw him help the club win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and the Champions League in 2008, before joining Real Madrid a year later in an £80 million deal.

A press release added: “Eoin McDevitt, Damien Delaney and Neil Lennon will be on hand to bring fans all of the action this Saturday with live and exclusive coverage from 2.30pm.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Premier Sports will also have live coverage of Aston Villa’s trip to Old Trafford later in the month on September 25th with Liverpool and Crystal Palace facing one another on September 18th, both live each Saturday from 2.30pm.”

You can view Premier Sports full fixture list here and get information on pricing here.