European champion Shortt straight back to record-breaking form at home

EUROPEAN CHAMPION JOHN Shortt remained in record-breaking form as he returned to action at the Irish Winter Championships got underway at the National Aquatic Centre on Friday.
Shortt, who won 200m Backstroke gold in Poland last week, set his 17th and 18th Irish records of the past month, setting new senior and junior times in the 200m Individual Medley.
Tonight, the 18-year-old obliterated the junior record he had set back in November, as well as Brendan Hyland’s 2019 Irish Senior record of 1:56.74, finishing in 1:55.80.
Shortt was the only swimmer under the two-minute mark with his National Centre Limerick teammate Cormac Rynn second in 2:00.49. Dolphin’s Charlie Cassidy was third in 2:00.85.
Another freshly minted European gold medallist, Ellen Walshe, also returned to competitive action on Friday. Walshe, who won European 200m Butterfly gold and 200m Individual Medley silver in Poland, won the 100m Freestyle in a speedy 53.18, just outside the Irish record of 53.03.
Ards’ Grace Davison was second in 53.61 and National Centre Limerick’s Danielle Farrell third in 54.31.
