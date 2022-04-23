In-form Obafemi scores 11th goal of the season as Irish trio help Swansea earn point

Michael Obafemi of Swansea City celebrates after he scores.

Michael Obafemi of Swansea City celebrates after he scores.

MIDDLEBROUGH’S QUEST for a Championship play-off berth looks all but over after a 1-1 draw at Swansea.

Chris Wilder’s side are now winless in five matches after Riley McGree’s goal was quickly cancelled out by Swans striker Michael Obafemi in a breathless opening to the second half at the Swansea.com Stadium.

In the space of 11 manic minutes after a forgettable first half, both sides scored, both rattled the crossbar with thunderous shots and Boro squandered two gilt-edged chances.

McGree’s strike began the mayhem in the 46th minute. His 20-yard effort found its way into the net via a deflection and the bar after a loose pass from Swans captain Matt Grimes playing out from the back had gifted the Australian midfielder possession.

It was Boro’s first goal since a 4-0 win at Peterborough on 2 April and it should have been 2-0 almost immediately, but Marcus Tavernier shot tamely into the arms of Swansea goalkeeper Andy Fisher from 10 yards out while in acres of space.

The away side were punished instantly.

Swansea swept straight up the other end for in-form forward Obafemi to net his 11th goal of the season – and his 10th in 2022 – with a low right-footed drive from Joel Piroe’s pass.

In addition to Obafemi, Irish internationals Ryan Manning and Cyrus Christie both started for the Welsh side, while Aaron Connolly came off the bench for Boro.

Elsewhere, in the early Championship kick-off, CJ Hamilton, who recently declared for Ireland, won a penalty, which Gary Madine converted, as Blackpool earned a 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing Luton.

Richard Keogh also started for the visitors while Peter Kioso was part of their opponents’ starting XI.

In League One, Irish international Ronan Curtis registered a brace as Portsmouth beat Gillingham 3-1.

Gavin Bazunu, Marcus Harness and Sean Raggett also started for Pompey, while Aiden O’Brien came off the bench and Shaun Williams was an unused sub.

In addition, QPR loanee Conor Masterson started for the visitors.

Finally, Kieran Sadlier was on target as Bolton beat Cheltenham 2-1.

Sean Long started for the hosts.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy