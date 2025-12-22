Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has surgery on fractured ankle

LIVERPOOL HAVE ANNOUNCED Alexander Isak fractured his ankle during Saturday’s victory over Tottenham and has undergone surgery.

The striker was hurt in a challenge from Micky van de Ven in the act of scoring the opening goal in the 2-1 victory and limped off the pitch.

Alexander Isak today successfully underwent surgery on the injury he sustained on Saturday. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 22, 2025

A statement on liverpoolfc.com read: “After diagnosis, an operation was completed today on an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture.

“Isak’s rehabilitation will now continue at the AXA Training Centre, with no timeframe yet placed on his return.”

The news is a huge blow to the 26-year-old, who has endured a slow start to his Liverpool career after his contentious big-money move from Newcastle and now faces months on the sidelines.

It was immediately clear that Isak was in a lot of pain, with Van de Ven wrapping his legs around the Swede’s left leg as he tried to prevent the goal.

Former Reds defender Carragher defended the Spurs defender, saying on Sky Sports: “It’s a huge blow because I think Liverpool were actually one attacker short anyway.

“There’s a lot been made about a lot of the challenges in the game from Tottenham players and a lot of them weren’t clever. I’ve put myself in Van de Ven’s position and that’s a challenge I’d probably make.

“He’s trying to block it, it’s just the follow through. I don’t know where else anyone thinks his foot’s going to go. He has to make that challenge. You can’t let the striker just get a shot away there in that situation.

“It’s just really bad luck for Isak. It’s probably one of the first glimpses we’ve seen of his real quality in a Liverpool shirt.”

Carragher believes Isak’s injury is unlikely to influence Liverpool too much in terms of the January transfer window, with manager Arne Slot boasting options in wide areas.

“I think for certain now Mo Salah will be staying at the club,” he said. “I think there’s a good chance Harvey Elliott will come back from Aston Villa as well.”

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield and Carragher added: “I think we all know he’s got a buy-out clause in January and then you’ve got wide players in Salah and (Cody) Gakpo, who’ve played a lot of games through the middle as well.

“They won’t go out and buy a striker who they don’t really want.”