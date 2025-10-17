Ryan Mullen joins Israel - Premier Tech on two-year deal

IRISHMAN RYAN MULLEN has joined Israel – Premier Tech, signing a two-year contract through to 2027.
Earlier this month, the cycling team announced that they are set to rename and rebrand the team, moving away from its current Israeli identity.
The decision followed pro-Palestinian protests against the team’s participation in recent races, most notably at various stages of the Vuelta a Espana grand tour.
A multiple national time trial champion, 31-year-old Mullen will enter his 12th year in the professional peloton in 2026.
“I’ve watched this team grow throughout my entire professional career, right from its early days as Cycling Academy,” says Mullen. “Seeing how far it’s come makes me genuinely excited about the opportunity to be part of what’s next, because I believe there’s still a lot more to achieve.
“I also think it’s a great experience to change environments and work with new people – and old friends – all striving toward the same goal: to win bike races. Jerseys may change over the years, but the ambition and drive remain the same.”
